  • Tuesday, 11th October, 2022

Dennis Opens Forest’s Goals Account in Draw with Aston Villa

Sport | 23 seconds ago

Nigerian international, Emmanuel Dennis, last night opened his goals account for Nottingham Forest to justify his first start in the Premier League this season.

Dennis header in the 15th minute got home team Forest off to a great start against Aston Villa.

It was his third goal in as many matches against Villa after he scored home and away against the same team for Watford last season.

Taiwo Awoniyi was an unused sub.

The 1-1 home draw has lifted Forest from the bottom of the Premier League above Leicester City.

The draw stopped a run of five straight losses.

They now have five points from nine matches.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.