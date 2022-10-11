Dennis Opens Forest’s Goals Account in Draw with Aston Villa

Nigerian international, Emmanuel Dennis, last night opened his goals account for Nottingham Forest to justify his first start in the Premier League this season.

Dennis header in the 15th minute got home team Forest off to a great start against Aston Villa.

It was his third goal in as many matches against Villa after he scored home and away against the same team for Watford last season.

Taiwo Awoniyi was an unused sub.

The 1-1 home draw has lifted Forest from the bottom of the Premier League above Leicester City.

The draw stopped a run of five straight losses.

They now have five points from nine matches.