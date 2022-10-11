Demolition: Public Complaints Commission Gets Compensations  for 46 Ekiti Landlords

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



Following swift intervention of the Public Complaints Commission(PCC) in their plights, the Ekiti State Government, has paid compensations to 46 landlords, whose property were demolished for the construction of Bus Terminal in Ado Ekiti .

The landlords had on May 26, 2022, protested at the PCC office in Ado Ekiti, and were received by the Commissioner representing Ekiti in the federal government agency, Mr. Kayode Bamisile.

Over 100 property were destroyed in that axis of Ado Ekiti metropolis during the administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose, with no compensation paid to the victims.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, the PCC Commissioner, Mr. Bamisile, said 46 landlords had received compensations sequel to the intervention of the agency in the first tranch of the payment.

Bamisile stated that the presentation of the cheques was done on October 6, 2022, by the state government officials, and was witnessed by the officers of the commission.Bamisile said: “Immediately we received the protesters in our office, we headed for the State Bureau of Lands, where we made the inquiries and got assurances from the government that the pending money will be paid.

“Through the rapid intervention of our commission, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi responded to the complaints of the aggrieved community, by paying the first installment of the compensation owed to 46 documented, screened and accredited beneficiaries.

“This is good governance in action. The PCC is committed to ensuring that no person is allowed to be cheated or suffered unduly in our state. We will continue to get justice for citizens who have good cases to pursue in Ekiti.

“We are ready to use the instrument of administration, arbitration and mediation to bring justice to many Ekiti residents,who brought their complaints to our commission”.

Bamisile advised individuals, government and private agencies, to imbibe the culture of respect for justice and human rights, describing this as the most potent weapon that can promote peace and stability in Nigeria.

A leader of Ijoka community, Chief Laisi Opokiti and Youth Leader, Hon. Olasehinde Omotoso, who had earlier led a protest to the commission, applauded the PCC for its timely intervention in the case and for placing high premium on human rights protection.

They urged the commission to ensure that the remaining tranch is paid expeditiously and without delay to the remaining landlords.