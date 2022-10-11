CIBN Appoints Morakinyo Registrar/Chief Executive

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria has appointed Akin Morakinyo as the Registrar/Chief Executive of the institute.

The appointment, which takes effect from November 1, 2022, was according to the Head, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Folake Akintayo announced at the meeting of the institute’s Governing Council held recently.

An experienced business leader and an Honorary Senior Member of the Institute, Mr. Morakinyo is to succeed Dr. Seye Awojobi, who is retiring following the completion of his tenure.

The Registrar-designate joined the services of the institute in 2012, as an Assistant Director, and through a dint of hard work and exemplary leadership, he rose through the ranks to become the Director/Group Head of Membership Services in 2019.

In this capacity, he contributed to the development and execution of the institute’s current strategic focus and in conjuction with the leadership, has upheld the sanctity and prestige of the institute’s membership.

Asides his experience at the institute, Morakinyo was an Assistant General Manager at the United Bank for Africa, where he served as the Head of the Academy. Before venturing into banking, Morakinyo had risen to managerial roles within the telecommunications industry, where he also was in charge of staff Training and Development, Quality Assurance Management, Business Process Management, Special Projects, MIS/IS Support and Operations Development.

While congratulating him, the President/Chairman of Council, Dr. Ken Opara described the appointment as a call to service and expressed confidence that Morakinyo would continue to discharge his duties with absolute dedication.

He was confident that the new Registrar/ Chief Executive would uphold ethics and professionalism which is the hallmark of the banking industry in performing his role.

In the same vein, he congratulated Awojobi for meritoriously serving the institute and his contribution to its further development.

Opara wished the best in his future endeavour.