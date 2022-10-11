APC, Ex-lawmaker Tackle Wike on Ban of Political Rallies in Public Schools

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Leyii Kewanee has stated that the recent Executive Order 21 signed by Governor Nyesom Wike which restricts unapproved political rallies in the state was aimed at monopolising political power.

This was as the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State has stated that despite the ban, it would soon embark on campaign in all the 23 local government areas of the state in accordance with the law.

Kewanee who is currently the governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) said the restrictions may deprive political parties the opportunity to present good candidates to the electorates.

The former lawmaker spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, during the unveiling of Mrs. Brassba Jack as the deputy governorship candidate of the party.

He said the upcoming 2023 general elections in the State was a very important occasion that provides opportunity to elect leaders with the capacity to provide solutions to identified challenges.

Kewanee stressed that the opportunity appears threatened by recent restrictions and regulations issued by the state government regarding political gathering on private and public facilities.

“We cannot be discouraged on this rescue mission. Nevertheless, let us place it on record that the issue of Executive Order 21 by the outgoing Nyesom Wike Administration and similar hardline postures in the past is inimical to the growth of business and employment opportunities in our dear state.

“As a party, we view Executive Order 21 as a quest to monopolise political power through monopolising political activities and space in the state.

“However, we are committed to obeying legitimate laws of the land as we cannot trade the security of the lives and properties of people living and doing business in the state for anything,” he said.

Kewanee who was an ally to the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said he left the APC for ZLP, so that he would use his capacity to salvage Rivers State from bad governance.

Also berating Wike on the ban on rallies, the gubernatorial candidate of APC, Tonye Cole said the Executive Order 21 was a deliberate plot by the governor to suppress other political parties in the state.

In a statement by his campaign organisation’s spokesman, Sogbeye Eli, Cole said in the present multi-party democracy, Wike was allegedly depriving citizens the freedom of choice as contained in the Nigerian constitution.

Cole said, “We will neither succumb to intimidation nor accept the presentation of a fait accompli by Executive Order 21 to political parties other than the Peoples Democratic Party on which platform they and the governor were elected in the first place.

“We draw the attention of those to whom it may concern that the enforcement of that Order howsoever by the Council Chairmen would amount to a brazen affront on our constitutional rights as political parties and a campaign organisation.

“We urge them to resist the lure of exercise of power that can only result in anarchy from the resistance of the parties and candidates targeted by the obnoxious Executive Order 21.”

The APC gubernatorial candidate urged members of his party and Rivers people to be calm, saying, “After nearly a decade in leadership wilderness, where hopelessness, joblessness and wickedness have been the order of the day, in 2023, Rivers people will have the opportunity to freely choose their own leader,” he added.