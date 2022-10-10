WECARE Foundation Gives N1.2m Grant to 12 Nigerian Startups

The Wisdom Ezekiel Cares (WECARE) Foundation has given N1.2 million grant to 12 Nigerian emerging entrepreneurs, each getting N100.000.

The grant, which is part of the Entrepreneur Empowerment Initiative of the foundation, was presented to the startups during the Empowerment Summit organised by the foundation recently, with the theme ‘Roadmap to Success in Entrepreneurship’.



Out of the over 100 registered businesses that applied for the grant, the recipients were Trashbank Recycling, Royal Totebags, Chef Yinsky Ventures, Divine Melody Music, BrandHead Footwears, and CrownArc.



Others were Fabjoh Food, IyaOpe Grinding Machine, Quickcart Africa, Otunba Clothings, and the Bus Public Speaking Academy.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the foundation, Mr. Wisdom Ezekiel, who gave the grants as part of activities marking his 40th birthday, stated that the 12 startups were selected because they are structured and traceable.



“The people who got our empowerment fund today were people who we have verified that they are really into business and that the sum of N100,000 can make an impact in their business,” said Ezekiel.



Ezekiel, who owns several businesses and mentors young people under several platforms, added that the beneficiaries of the grant have automatically become part of his mentorship series. One of the beneficiaries, Ms. Blessing Sunday, I the founder and lead coach of Bus Public Speaking Academy said: “I feel very excited and blessed. Our startup is currently organising an oratory competition for young people, and we were looking to get help and sponsorship. Being listed among the 12 winners of the grant today gives me so much joy. It has taken a major burden away from our shoulders, so I’m very happy.”



The founder of Trashbank Recycling, Mr. Abiodun Olatubosun, said: “I am so blessed and opportuned to have won this grant. I am into the recycling economy space, and have a factory where we recycle plastics. With this grant, I will be able to do take away more waste from the community and get more materials for plastic manufacturing companies for their production.”