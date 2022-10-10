Sorinola Omolara Recieves 40 Under 40 Award

40 young Nigerians were celebrated and recognized as 40 under 40 CEOs in Nigeria. This was an award powered by the Young Entrepreneur International Summit. Sorinola Omolara who is the CEO and founder of Landlady Enterprises Limited was awarded as one of the 40 under 40 CEOs excelling against all odds in Nigeria’s real estate and property market.

Sorinola Omolara hails from Ikire, in Osun State. She was born on ——- on August 30th, year—-. She founded Landlady Enterprise Limited in Lagos, in 2014 and the brand has rose to be one of Nigeria’s most trusted real estate development and sales firm. She is a business mogul and realtor that has made over a thousand people land/property owners.

Sorinola is motivated by her passion to see people buy genuine and titled lands, and guiding people in making profitable investment decisions. She is a mother of three. She is inspired by the likes of Ibukun Awosika and David Oyedepo— as she is a devout Christian.

LandLady Enterprise is a real estate marketing firm. They discover affordable and well-titled properties and also feeds prospective and existing clients with the information. One of their core values is RELATIONSHIP MAINTENANCE.

“I am calm, I treat my clients like family, and I’ve got vast knowledge about real estate.”- She said.

Landlady Enterprises Limited also renders advisory services after doing comparative analysis on key estates in Lagos, Nigeria. They are capable of advising you on making profitable investments. They have their offices around Lagos and Ogun state, Nigeria. Their properties are also free from government acquisition and Omo Onile encumbrances. Their industry acumen and experience ensures that favorable financial and legal terms are obtained for prospective/existing clients.