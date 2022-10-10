  • Monday, 10th October, 2022

Police  Arrest Three Armed Robbers  in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command over the weekend arrested three suspected armed robbery gang  that have been terrorising the students of Kwara State University, Malete.

A statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday and signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO,) Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, stated that the suspects were arrested at their different hideouts at Malete town.

The statement reads: “Due to reports of armed robbery/rape cases received by Malete Divisional Police Headquarters from attacked students and residents of Malete, a university town in Kwara State, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Paul Odama, pursuant to his earlier assertion that lawlessness of whatever nomenclature would not be allowed in Kwara State while in office as the commissioner of police in the state.  

“A crack team of detectives was set up that comprised the anti-cultists, anti-kidnapping, anti-robbery and personnel of Malete Division with the mandate to break the suspects’ foothold and bring the culprits to justice.

“In carrying out the directive of the CP after receiving another report of an armed robbery attack from the trio of Adeboyo Omolade ‘F’, Adeyeye Adebola ‘F’ and Babatunde Hellen ‘F’ all 400L students of Kwara State University, Malete that at about 03.30 hours of October 7, 2022, they were all robbed at their hostel called ‘Downtown’ hostel by armed hoodlums and their property forcefully carted away.

 “While approaching the suspected hide out of the gang, the team was sighted by the hoodlums and the armed robbers took to their heels, one Ridwan Abdulfatai ‘M’ aged 20yrs, from Oke Fomo Ilorin was arrested by the detectives.”

The statement added that “consequently, the suspect under intense interrogation confessed he is  the leader of a robbery gang  terrorising the Malete community and its environs, stating also that he is also  a jail bird.

“He (suspect) led the investigators to effect the arrest of two other members of the gang, namely,  Ibrahim Ridwan Akorede ‘M’ 25yrs of Oke Fomo area of Ilorin, and Aliyu Abubakar Apalado ‘M’ 25yrs, they all confessed to the crimes.

“The investigation also led to the recovery of the following items snatched on gun points during some of their operations.

One locally made gun, one Jack knife and charms, eleven generators. two motorcycles, one small size fridge, one standing fan, one pumping machine, 19 iPhone 6 handsets, three iPhone11 handsets, 16 iPhone 6 plus, five iPhone XR and other  brands of telephone handsets that  altogether totaled E87  handsets and 10 laptops and two television sets.

“Effort is still geared towards arresting the remaining members of the gang.”

The PPRO, however, said that the suspects would soon be charged to court after the completion of its investigation on the issue. 

