Peak Milk Celebrates Nigerian Para Powerlifting Team

Peak brand, Official Partners of the Nigerian Para Powerlifting Federation, has reiterated its commitment to sustain its long-term support to the Federation’s athletes as they continually strive to win medals for Nigeria in international competitions.

The Team, also known as “the Unstoppables”, sustained their impeccable performance streak at their latest exploits at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England; and the 22nd African Championships in Saint Pierre, Mauritius where they posted credible, medal-winning performances.

At a Peak Breakfast event recently in their honour at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, the Managing Director, FrieslandCampina Sub-Saharan Africa Cluster, Ben Langat affirmed the continued backing of the Unstoppables by Nigeria’s foremost milk brand.

The event also saw the Federation receiving new sets of top-of-the-line wheelchairs, in addition to nutritional support to nourish the athletes to even greater performances in upcoming competitions.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Akin Dare, represented by the Deputy Director and Liaison Officer, Mrs. Ekanam Mbora, was full of gratitude to the Peak brand for its support to the Para Powerlifting Federation and its athletes, as well as Nigerian sports in general.

In attendance at the ceremony were members of the newly inaugurated Board of the Nigeria Para-Power Lifting Federation (NPPF), led by the President, Mr. Charles Ezenwanne.

Langat outlined the support the brand extended to the team over the years which, in turn, inspired the athletes to unprecedented heights, making them rank high among the most successful Nigerian National Teams ever.

He also revealed that Peak fully funded “the Unstoppables” to two international meets in 2019 and 2020. The sponsorships, he said, were preceded by a complete refurbishment of the team’s training facility at the National Stadium, Lagos which was also fitted with brand new International Paralympics Commission-approved equipment.

He further noted that the brand procured an International Paralympic Committee (IPC) approved wheel-chair mobility bus specially customised for elite athletes. The bus, now fully reconditioned after four years in the service of the Federation, was re-presented to the athletes for their continued use.

According to Langat, “the company’s decision to partner with the team is in line with the brand’s promise to enable and empower its teeming consumers to reach their Peak, regardless of any limitations”, while emphasising that, by these reach-outs, “Peak has again demonstrated that it is a brand that is committed to corporate social responsibility ethos and one that is patriotic in orientation and outlook.

“At FrieslandCampina WAMCO, we are indeed very happy to be associated with ‘the Unstoppables’ because the team has inspired many people and we employ the team to continue in that same spirit.

“As the Official Partners of the Nigerian Para Powerlifting team, we remain committed to supporting the team and thus enable the athletes to continue to reach their Peak. It is the reason that we have always opened our doors of partnership to the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation in its various activities many of which you will easily recall”.

The Breakfast session also witnessed the presentation of ‘Unstoppable Humans of Change’, by Marketing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Chris Wulff-Caesar. It is designed to identify unsung heroes among Nigerians with the same unstoppable spirit, and who strive to impact the world around them despite challenges and limitations, and serve as cheerleaders and a launch pad to further enable their cause.

The President of NPPF, Ezenwanne expressed profound gratitude to Peak for the brand’s various sponsorship support to the Federation and its various activities since 2016, describing the nation’s number one milk brand as “indeed, the number one sponsors of sports in the land”, to the applause of all present.

He expressed optimism that the new Board under his leadership would continue to give Peak satisfactory returns for its investment in “the Unstoppables”.