Over 16, 000 Persons Benefit from Oriental Energy Medical Outreach in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

More than 16, 000 persons have benefited from this year’s free medical outreach organised by the Oriental Energy Resources Limited for its catchment area, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Managing Director of the indigenous oil production firm, Mr. Mustafa Indimi, disclosed this at the weekend at the end of the five-day medical outreach programme in Mbo LGA.

He explained that the medical outreach held at Ebughu primary health centre in Mbo LGA attracted beneficiaries from Effiat, Udah, Udesi, Ebughu and Enwang communities.

Indimi, who was represented by the Head of Community Relations, Dr. Uwem Ite, listed some of the medical ailments treated free during the outreach to include malaria, typhoid, hypertension, eye conditions, infections, diabetes, arthritis, and rheumatism.

According to him, the broad range of medical services was based on guidelines and approval received from the state Ministry of Health.

He said: “The five-day outreach is a demonstration of our long term commitment towards contributing to sustainable development in Mbo LGA in particular and Akwa Ibom State in general.

“It is also our contribution to the achievement of United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promotion of well-being for all at all ages.”

The managing director of the oil firm stressed that the main objective of this year’s outreach was to improve health outcomes by addressing unmet needs for various aspects of health-care delivery.

He observed that each year, the number of beneficiaries from the scheme exceeds Oriental Energy’s target of 3, 000 as the oil company placed no limit on the number of beneficiaries allowed from family, home or household.

On skilled manpower used for the exercise, he said the Oriental Energy medical outreach is designed to use local resources by relying on primary health-care facilities in collaboration with local health authorities.

“Oriental Energy guaranteed that the general practitioners/specialist, allied

professionals, and technical staff were registered with the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Health and Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, as well as holders of relevant licences,” he said..

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke, praised the management of Oriental Energy Resources Limited for the medical outreach, but stressed the need for the programme to be conducted regularly instead of being an annual event, saying they were satisfied with the treatment given.