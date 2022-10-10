MTV Base musicology returns October 13 with debate on Art of Life Performance

As we inch ever so closely to concert season, one wonders whether the unpleasant experiences of artists appearing late to their shows, or not even showing up at all will remain a theme. Drawing from this, the latest episode of MTV Base’s quarterly discourse, Musicology, will seek to discuss and explore ‘The Art of Performance: Balancing Expectations and Obligations’.

Set to air on Thursday, 13 October on MTV Base DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72 by 20:00 WAT, the discourse will seek to highlight the intricacies of music performance, artist and organiser accountability, artist-fan relationships and the widespread influence of performance on the global perception of African music.

“Despite the consistent growth witnessed across the African music scene and its resultant wide-scale commercialization, some addressable challenges still pose a risk to sustained advancement in the industry,” said Monde Twala, SVP/GM Paramount Africa and BET International Peer Lead. “These challenges include the perceived accountability of artists in honouring performance agreements, technicalities involved in putting together an amazing fan experience, and the potential implications of defaulting. Viewers should be excited about this forthcoming edition of MTV Base Musicology as our panel will be contributing from first-hand experiences while proffering solutions to help the standards of African performance etiquette match up with the expectations set by the brilliance of our music,” Monde Twala, concluded.

Industry experts who will deliver insightful takes through the hour-long session include; President of Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Limited, Oyinkansola ‘Foza’ Fawehinmi; rapper, Oje ‘Ojé’ Osayame, and Talent and Music Manager, Paramount Africa, Alex Hughes. Hosted by Paramount Africa Culture Squad member, Ilo, the panel will also feature the wisdom of the ‘King of Stage’, Nelson Jack and multidisciplinary artiste, Ms Eva Johnson.

To enjoy this quarter’s edition of Musicology, tune in to DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72, on Thursday, 13 October at 20:00 WAT and repeat on Friday, 14 October at 12:05 WAT.

You can also follow @mtvbasewest across all social media platforms for more exciting scoops from the show and join the conversation using the hashtag #MTVBaseMusicology.