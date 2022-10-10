Labour Party Condemns INEC over Omission of Candidates’ Names in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeikuta



Labour Party (LP) has called on its members in the Ogun State not to feel disenchanted over missing of some candidates’ names in the list recently released by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) for the 2023 Election, sayingthe list is not the final.

The assurance was given by the LP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi, saying the party would contest all the elective positions in the next general elections in Ogun State and Nigeria

LP said the omission is an aberration which is been challenged in the court of law, adding that it has already began the legal fireworks.

Arabambi said contrary to what the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Abuja claim that we were late in submitting names of the party’s candidates through the unconstitutional electronic submission platforms and which is not known to the Electoral Act,, the party, did what was required by the law.

He said: “We have approached the court because LP is a law-abiding party, we kept to electoral guidelines, and the Constitution also gave us 90 days window to election before the door of substitution could close.

“I must commend the Ogun State Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC and the EPM Department for a job well done as they are absolved of any complicity on this issues which solely arise as a result of the electronic transmission method of submission adopted by the ICT Department Abuja against Section 29 sub (1)(2)(3)of Electoral Act.

“I must also state that Section 29 of the Nigeria Electoral Act 2022, was also contrary to the General Provision of Section 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

“This Constitution is supreme and its provisions shall have binding force on the authorities and persons throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Sec 3: If any other law is inconsistent with the provisions of this Constitution, this Constitution shall prevail, and that other law shall, to the extent of the inconsistency, be void.

“The Electoral Act is a creation of the constitution and thus superior to any guidelines that may be promugated by the Abuja ICT Department of INEC which in this instance run contrary against the Electoral Act and is therefore null and void to the extent of its inconsistency.

Referring to the section of the law, which deals with the substitution of names, Arabambi said: “We submitted all names electronically in lines with INEC guidelines though it’s against the Electoral Act and Constitution before the deadline, we did the needful as laid down by the law, so the omission is unwarranted. We are in court and the matter will be determined by the court this October in Abuja.”

The national publicity secretary therefore, directed all LP candidates that emerged through the party primaries from the Governorship candidate Mr Kehinde Shogunle and his deputy, our Ogun west Senatorial candidate Hon Odunjo Leye , Hon Tolulope Philips( Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, Hon Rotimi Rahman Arugbo ( Ado odo Ota Federal Constituency, Hon Afolabi Toluwalade ( Yewa south Ipokia Federal Constituency) amongst others to roll out their drums and start their campaigns assuring that Justice will be done very soon to the issue.