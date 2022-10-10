Gunmen Attack Police Station, Kill Two in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu



Gunmen yestderday attacked the Inyi Police Divisional Headquarters in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State killing two people, including a police officer and an unidentified resident of the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen, numbering about six, stormed the police facility in two vehicles and immediately opened fire on some officers, killing one of them and a civilian.

Some video clips which have now gone viral on social media, show the police station going up in flames, having been razed by the gunmen. The clips also showed some residents gathered near the facility and crying as they watched the remains of the victims.

Some of those who spoke in the video said that they were asked by the gunmen not to run as they were not the problem but the police officers. Some motorcycles seen in the video were also destroyed.

Although the police public relations officer in the state, Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the incident, he could not give more information on the killing of the officer and the unidentified resident. He only said that the Police were already on the trail of the gunmen.