Food Production: FG Reaffirms Commitment to Climate Smart Agriculture

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has restated its commitment to support the push for climate smart agriculture to boost food production in the country.

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, joined the rest of the world to commemorate World Farm Animals Day and World Animal Day while also advocating for climate smart agriculture.

The commemoration themed “Good Animal Husbandry Practice is Climate Smart” was held in Abuja.

He pointed out that the climate smart agriculture strategies which included sustainable livestock production systems was to address environmental issues while ensuring improved productivity, enhanced resilience, reduced greenhouse gas emissions amongst others.

In her remarks, the Director Animal Husbandry Services Department, Mrs. Winnie Solarin, noted that the mission of the WAD was to raise awareness, sustainability and profitability of animal production as well as animal protein in nutrition for healthy living.

Solarin emphasised that the mission was in tandem with the mandate of Department of Animal Husbandry (DAHS), and Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) in general, stressing that WAD embraced all animals including domestic animals.

In his goodwill message, the Registrar, Nigeria Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), Prof. Eustace A. Iyayi said that animals play a vital role in agriculture and other sectors hence generates income for the economy.

Iyayi reiterated that this is the first time Nigeria is celebrating WAD with other countries, pointing out that, what we are celebrating today is to create awareness and sustain the economy.