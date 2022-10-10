 Fire Guts Balogun Market, Destroys Properties in Lagos

Parts of Balogun market in the nation’s commercial capital of Lagos, has again been gutted by fire. It was gathered that the fire started from one of the market buildings on Martins Street in Lagos.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident yesterday.

“The agency’s responders alongside the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire service, and UBA Fire Services are working together to put out the fire and prevent its spread to nearby buildings,” he said.

Although no life was lost in the inferno, the LASEMA boss stated that clothing materials stored in the shop were destroyed.

Oke-Osanyintolu added: “The Agency responded to distress calls concerning the above location and upon arrival at the scene, a shop on the top floor of a four-storey building was found to be gutted by fire.

“Further information gathered revealed that clothing materials were stored inside the shop. Fortunately, there was no casualty involved in the incident.”

Earlier this year, the market was gutted by fire. Also in November 2019, 2020, and 2021, there were fire outbreaks in the same market which destroyed goods worth millions of naira.