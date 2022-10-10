FG Sensitises Farmers on Use of Organic Fertiliser to Checkmate Rejection of Nigerian Produce

Gilbert Ekughe

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has sensitised farmers in the country to embrace the use of organic fertilizers to boost the quality of their produce and address the high level of reject faced by the nation’s agriculture produce at the global scene.

Indeed, the nation’s non-oil export has continued to face scrutiny at the international market over issues bothering on standards.

The advocacy came during a training workshop on “Zonal Promotion of Organic Fertilizer and Use at the Local Level, Using Eco-friendly Agricultural Technologies” organised by the Department of Farm Inputs Support Services (DFISS) at Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, recently.

The Director, DIFSS, Mr. Muhammad Kwaido, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Organic Fertilizer Quality Control, Mrs. Afusatu Babalola, stated that the programme would provide an ample opportunity for increased advocacy for the use /adoption of organic fertilizer in Nigeria and to halt the current rejection of Nigerian produce in the International markets.

In his words: “Nigerian farmers I believe are well prepared to adopt the use of organic fertilizers as the country is blessed with abundant raw materials such as plant residues, poultry, livestock waste, biogas residue and agricultural by-products that are readily available locally.”

In his presentation, the Head, National Root Crop Research Institute (NRCRI) Nyanya Sub-station, Dr. Innocent Onyekwere, highlighted the objectives of promoting organic fertilizer production and its uses at the local levels using eco-friendly agricultural technologies.

One of the participants at the Workshop, a small holder farmer, Mrs. Aishatu Gunde, thanked the ministry for the initiative and enlightenment workshop, expressed delight for being part of training workshop.

According to her, “I have gained knowledge on how to prepare local organic fertilizer and its benefits instead of using the chemical fertilizer.”

In a similar vein, the Department of Farm Inputs Support Services also sensitsed farmers on the provision of the National fertilizer Quality Control (NFQC) Act.

The Director, FISS, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Inputs use and National Agriculture Growth Scheme, Mr. Ishaku Buba, revealed that the Fertilizer Act and the Regulations contained provisions to address any abnormality that could be perpetrated by any player operating in the fertilizer sub-sector.