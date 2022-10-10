Babalola: Education Remains Most Potent Weapon to Change the World

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Kola Daisi University, Ibadan Oyo State, Mr Remi Babalola, has described education as the most powerful weapon that can be deployed to change the world.

The former Minister of State Finance and former Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria Holdings, made the statement at the second convocation ceremony of the university in his address to the graduating students.



Attributing the statement to the former President of South Africa, late Nelson Mandela, Babalola told the graduates that they were in possession of the most powerful weapon to change the world and urged them to use it for good.



He therefore tasked the fresh graduates to challenge themselves to their full potential as they step out into the new world of possibilities and opportunities.

‘’As you step out into the new world of possibilities and opportunities, challenge yourselves to your full potential; do not limit your dreams and boundaries. In the words of late Nelson Mandela, ‘education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’.

“Now that you are about to open a new chapter of your life, you are in possession of the most powerful weapon to change the world. So, go out there and conquer,’’ he charged the students.



Babalola counselled the graduating students to contribute their quota to the greatness of Nigeria by the ‘intellectual’ transformation they had gone through at the university.

While noting that the world is currently battling fundamental challenges and Nigeria in particular is confronted by unusual existential issues, he explained that the students would require higher levels of determination, courage and self-belief to become value creators.



He said: “As you become custodians of a high standard of performance, be ready to contribute to the greatness of our country, Nigeria and the world, by extension, make the world a better place by the intellectual transformation you have undergone in the past few years of your academic pursuits.”

Babalola, who described private tertiary education as a special privilege anywhere in the world, urged the graduating students not to underestimate its importance but strive to make the best of their intellectual endowments.



He tasked them to be deliberate in doing the right thing and making the right choices, adding that they need to be comfortable with being uncomfortable.

He added: “As you go into the real world, remember you are our ambassadors, our KDU name-bearers; always be deliberate to do the right thing and make the right choices.



“You may need to occasionally be comfortable with being uncomfortable. Make an impact, add value, and do something good wherever you find yourselves.”

The event had in attendance the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka who was guest lecturer, the Founder and Chancellor of the University, Kola Daisi, among others.