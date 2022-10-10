APC Will Win 2023 General Election, Akpabio Boasts

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The All Progressives’ Congress’ (APC) Candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has assured members of the party in the state that APC would win the 2023 general elections in the country.

Addressing crowd of party members, supporters and stakeholders from Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in his Ukana country home during the weekend, Akpabio boasted that the party has what it takes to win elections at the national and state levels.

Akpabio, who is a former Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, maintained that the APC has the competence, capacity, ability and acceptance to win election in Nigeria and Akwa Ibom State.

The former senate minority leader told the crowd that he has accepted the call for him to represent them at the National Assembly if elected at the senatorial election of the district.

He said: “I came here today to formally inform you that I am on the ballot as your senatorial candidate on the platform of the APC.

“Let me assure you all that our Governorship Candidate, Mr. Akan Udofia, will also be on the ballot. Therefore, go all out and campaign for all our candidates because the party has all it takes to win election from the national to the states.”

He extolled the virtues of the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying that “Tinubu is a tested and trusted leader, who is going into the presidential race as an achiever and performer in public office.

“Tinubu stands for good governance and performance. Presidential contest is for somebody with capacity to deliver and Tinubu represents that.”

He thanked President Muhamadu Buhari for his commitment to the security of the country with the recent release of the kidnapped railway passengers and the proposed commissioning of the second Niger Bridge before the end of the year.

Akpabio said: “The storm is over. I was not seen in the state shortly after the senatorial primaries of June 9, 2022, because I went into the trenches to secure your senatorial ticket. By the grace of God and your support through prayers, I am today, on the ballot as your senatorial candidate.

“Let us all return to our polling units, wards and local governments to canvass support for all our candidates at all levels.

“Let us also open our arms to all our members, who are aggrieved one way or the other. We need every member on board because our party is large enough to accommodate everyone. The more the merrier,” he stated.