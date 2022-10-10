3,000 APC, PDP Members Join SDP in Kwara





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 general election, no fewer than 3,000 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State have dumped their respective political parties and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) last weekend.

The defected members of the two leading political parties, according to THISDAY checks, comprised women and youths from eleven wards in the local government area.

They, however, pledged to work for the success and triumph of SDP’s Governorship Candidate in the 2023 General Election, Mr. Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal, who they described as a young man with a great vision that is capable of moving Kwara forward from the present state of deceit and stagnancy.

They also prayed for the success of the party in the polls so that the state could get to its promised land and restore the glory of Kwara as a shining star in the Northern hemisphere.

The State Chairman of SDP, Mr. Afolabi Azeez, who received them into the SDP fold, urged them to remain steadfast and work for the success of all the party’s candidates in the 2023 elections.

Dr. Bolaji Afolabi, who represented the governorship candidate at the event, also enjoined the new members to put their trust in the party, which he described as the only viable alternative vehicle to take Kwarans to the land of abundant prosperity and freedom.

He added that the gubernatorial candidate is young, vibrant and full of energy to implement the party’s manifestoes without fear or favour.

An Elder of SDP in Patigi Local Government, Honourable Aliyu Lade, who represented the SDP Senatorial Candidate for Kwara North, Honourable Attahiru Manko, thanked the delegation for the visit and pledged the continued support of the people for the party before, during and after the election.