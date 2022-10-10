2023: Vote for Only Leaders with Girl-child Interest at Heart, Okorocha Tells Electorate

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

With the 2023 general election fast approaching, former Governor of Imo State and serving Senator, Rochas Okorocha, has called on the electorate to vote for only leaders that have the challenges and upliftment of out-of-school children, particularly the girl-child, at heart.

Okorocha, who made the call at a book launch titled: ‘The Audacity of the African Girl’, in Abuja, said while the children have continued to roam the streets unattended to, the leaders and the country have continued to look as though they don’t exist.

He said while the country has continued to show prospects, and through many children, with leadership qualities, Nigeria is yet to appreciate the tenacity of the girl-child.

He added that the Rochas Okorocha Foundation, which has not less than 25,000 children, has 15,000 girls.

According to him, “We have many leaders today, but who among them has the interest of the girl-child? As you cast your votes, make sure that irrespective of party affiliations, you vote for who will stand and speak for the girl-child.

“Today, we have many of them roaming the streets and we all pretend like they don’t exist- as though they’re not human. Where lies the tenacity of the girl-child in Nigeria?

“The country, governors and leaders must act quickly to save the situation. Most of the children out there are looking for who will help and guide them.”

In his speech, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Garba Baba Umar, said it’s not going to business as usual for traffickers of children.

Also, lamenting the spate of child trafficking in Nigeria, he said the police are up in arms to arrest and prosecute offenders, noting that not all of the victims are always as fortunate as the author, Ms. Khuraira Musa, who had beaten the odds to become successful.

He called on police in Nigeria, Africa, and the world to identify with the author and the book, as well as pick salient points that will help with the profession.