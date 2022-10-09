  • Sunday, 9th October, 2022

Zaidu Extends Porto Contract Till 2027

Super Eagles defender, Zaidu Sanusi, has extended his contract at FC Porto till 2027 to underline how important a player he has become for the Portuguese champions.

Porto President, Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, announced yesterday that it was crucial to settle the future of the important players of the club.

“We want to renew with all the players that the coach thinks are important,” he said.

Zaidu, 25, said he is excited to elongate his stay at Porto.

“I am very happy to have renewed my contract with FC Porto until 2027. It is very important for me,” he said.

At the start of last season, it looked like his future would be away from Porto, but he buckled down to regain his place in the starting XI.

Leftback Zaidu joined Porto in 2020 from modest Portuguese club Santa Clara.

He has made 91 appearances for ‘The Dragons’ ever since.

