Oyin Adeyemi Dazzles Business Titans, Royalties

It is not very often that a young lady can break the expectations of society and reach for the stars. For a person like Oyindamola Adeyemi, such an achievement does not count for much. After all, she overflows with courage, diligence, and a vision that is all identifiable with someone of her age. Nevertheless, her recent actions place her at a level far above her peers, showing her to be the dazzling business lady she is.

The maiden Lateef Adegbite Memorial Lecture Series on leadership was recently held at the Alliance Francaise, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event had some of the most prestigious individuals in the country in attendance, including monarchs and business magnates. And among these high achievers, there was a young lady whose flame refused to be snuffed out in intimidation. Instead, it blazed until it drew gazes of admiration from the high achievers. That lady was Adeyemi, the founder and Group Managing Director of Still Earth Group, and also the chairperson of Tirex Petroleum and Energy.

In her session, Adeyemi spoke about ‘Leading with Less While Building for Development – Tackling Nigeria’s Infrastructure Conundrum.’ She was eloquent and precise, emphasising the need for solving Nigeria’s problems with effective, evidence-based solutions. She noted that leadership was the anchor upon which these solutions could be established and that it was necessary to have our minds focused on the big picture.

Adeyemi’s points touched on the core of the matter, offering a way out of the main problems the country is facing. In all honesty, she could have been talking about algae and underground creatures and she would still hold the attention of the high and mighty. But she was talking about something that concerned everyone involved, so one could already trace out plans to change their domains to fit her words in their eyes.

Indeed, Adeyemi’s light is like a small spark that will light up the nation soon. Her brilliance is remarkable and there for all to see.