Gunmen Kill Younger Brother to YPP Guber Candidate in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo





Gunmen at the weekend killed Albert Akpan, the younger brother to the gubernatorial candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Akpan.

Also, Chief Protocol Officer of the candidate, Imoh Isang and Police Orderly, Linus Odey were murdered alongside the younger brother to the candidate while returning from Imo State to Akwa Ibom State Friday night.

Consequently, the gruesome murder of Akpan and two of its aides has thrown the campaign organisation of the governorship candidate and the state into deep mourning.

Accordingly, all activities of the Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Council are suspended immediately till midnight of October 14 .

Communications Director, Bassey Akpan Campaign Council, Dr Usoro Usoro confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday.

According to the statement, during this period, we, as brothers and sisters in the clan of God, are all enjoined to pray for the families of our departed brothers, friends and colleagues.”

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has expressed deep condolences to Akpan on the demise of his younger brother and two of his aides who were gruesomely murdered in Imo State Friday night.

Emmanuel, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant Media, Ekerete Udoh said the governor was “profoundly saddened by the death of Senator Akpan’s sibling and his close aides.”

“The loss of a sibling can be an emotionally wrenching experience.

“To lose two close aides under tragic circumstances, a few hours later, is even more devastating.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I send you our deepest condolences and pray God to comfort and console you during this very sad period of mourning.

“Our prayers are with you and your family”, the governor stressed.