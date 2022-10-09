Glo Announces New Auto Credit Service

Leading digital and telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has hosted captains of industry, Nigeria’s business elite and select business associates to an exquisite evening to celebrate innovation at Eko Hotels & Suite, Victoria Island.

The well-attended event which was aptly themed Pushing The Frontiers: An Evening With Glo, unveiled a new addition to Glo’s E-top up services called, Auto Credit, which will provide seamless transition and connection for customers who run out of credit mid-conversation.

The event served to officially introduce the telecoms service provider’s Payment Service Bank – Money Master PSB. The financial services subsidiary, commenced business recently with the over-arching objective to drive the Central Bank of Nigeria’s mandate of 95 percent financial inclusion by 2024.

Globacom’s Head of Enterprise Business, Zakari Usman kicked off the event by referencing the network’s commitment to innovative and value adding services. He reminded the guests of Glo’s innovative disruption of the telecoms market with various products from per second billing to Blackberry Services to 4G Data to VAS – Borrow me data service to Digital – GloCafe and GloTV. Glo Berekete 10X, digital and VAS products like e-top up and the annual end of year promos.

According to him, “Globacom has always played at the intersection of technology and life by leveraging technology to facilitate the design and launch of innovative products and services that provide value for all stakeholders while enhancing life.”

Speaking further he noted that “Glo Auto Credit, which can be accessed via bank applications, offers automatic credit for customers to make calls and use data. Subscribers of the service will be auto-credited when their airtime balance gets to a minimum threshold limit at their desired frequency (daily/weekly/monthly).” He further elucidated.

On his part, Money Master PSB’s Head of Product & Marketing, Esaie Diei, excitedly notified the audience of the successful take-off of the payment service bank, noting that “MoneyMaster will disrupt and revolutionize the financial industry in the same way that Globacom revolutionized the telecoms industry with cutting-edge technology and unique products when it started operations in 2003.”

The event was anchored by award-winning comedian Gordons and featured comedian Seyi Law and musical artists like Teni Makanaki, Ego Obaro, Yemi Sax and wave making Chike who entertained the guests from their repertoire.