  • Sunday, 9th October, 2022

Fire Guts Balogun Market in Lagos, Destroys Goods

Breaking | 11 mins ago

Rebecca Ejifoma

Fire, Sunday, gutted a section of the popular Balogun market in Lagos state, destroying goods and property.

The affected building on Martins Street Brazaas Plaza, housed a handful of stores selling shoes, bags, accessories and ladies’ clothing. 

Emergency responders from the Lagos Fire Service are currently combating the inferno in the affected structure beside a building under construction. 

More details later…

