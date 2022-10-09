Fire Guts Balogun Market in Lagos, Destroys Goods

Latest Headlines
Rebecca Ejifoma
Fire, Sunday, gutted a section of the popular Balogun market in Lagos state, destroying goods and property.
The affected building on Martins Street Brazaas Plaza, housed a handful of stores selling shoes, bags, accessories and ladies’ clothing.
Emergency responders from the Lagos Fire Service are currently combating the inferno in the affected structure beside a building under construction.
More details later…