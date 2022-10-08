Winners Emerge in Fimogboye Islamic Quiz Competition

The second Fimogboye Islamic Quiz Competition was held in Abeokuta, Ogun State last Saturday with no fewer than 26 Madaaris (schools) participating.

According to the sponsor, Dr. Ahmed Apampa, the Fimogboye of Owu Muslim, this year’s competition could not have come at a better time as Nigeria marks her independence.

Dr. Apampa prayed for peace in Nigeria and stressed that the knowledge of Islam, which the quiz hope to spread among Muslim youths, would translate to peaceful living and invariably peaceful coexistence in the nation.

In his own remark, the Chairman, Planning Committee of the competition, Dr. Kola Olonade, said: “this is the first in Ogun State and we hope and pray that it continues to get better and bigger each year.

“This year’s edition is special as it coincides with the Nigeria’s independence anniversary and so, all participants have gifts to take home.”

The spiritual father of the day, Chief Imaam of Owu Central Mosque, Imaam Suleiman Kehinde while applauding the students on their excellent performance, encouraged them not to lose sight of the lessons learnt in the competition, as failure is only an opportunity to learn.

At the end of the competition, during which questions were drawn from Quran, Fiqh, Hadith and Seerah, Al Hudah School of Arabic and Qur’an Memorization, Oke Aregba represented by Shakirullah Zainab and Majoro Yunus came first while Madaaris Uthman bn Affan, Olomore and Markaz Ulumul Qur’an Li Ta’leem Islamiyyah, Amolaso came second and third respectively.