Folarin Balogun: Finds   Home in Reims?

Having not been able to break into Arsenal side, Folarin Balogun was loaned to French Ligue 1 side, Stade de Reims and since joining the Red and Whites, the English U21 striker of Nigerian descent has been scoring regularly with only Paris Saint Germain duo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe scoring more than Balogun in the French top-flight so far this season. He is however loving life in France as he scored again last weekend in Reims’ 2-2 draw with Troyes in Ligue 1

With the Gunners boasting a pair of superior striking options heading into the 2022/23 season, the decision was made to loan the promising Balogun out so he can earn regular minutes at a senior level.

The young striker rarely featured for Mikel Arteta despite starring in the youth ranks, but he did make his first Premier League start on opening night last season in the 2-0 defeat to Brentford.

Balogun ended 2021/22 in the second tier with Middlesbrough and he’s now found his feet at Reims.

After overseeing the departure of Hugo Ekitike to Paris Saint-Germain, Reims opted to move for Arsenal’s Balogun and the 21-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to the season.

The striker has appeared in all nine of Reims’ Ligue 1 games, starting seven, and is currently averaging a goal contribution every 74.875 minutes. After opening the scoring against Troyes on Sunday, Balogun has now scored six league goals and notched two assists.

Unfortunately, though, Balogun’s goals have often come in vain with Reims currently languishing in 17th. They’ve won just once this season and have picked up seven points through nine games. Remarkably, Balogun’s side have been reduced to 10 men in six of their outings which makes the striker’s prolific start all the more impressive.

According to Opta Jean, Balogun has scored more goals than any other player born in the 21st century among Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Meanwhile, Reims could be priced out of a move for the Arsenal striker according to reports.

It has been claimed that Reims want to turn Balogun’s loan deal into a permanent one following his fine start to life in the Ligue 1.

The England U21 international of Nigerian descent arrived at Reims in August, with no option to buy and recall clause included in the deal taking him to the six-time French champions.

It has however been suggested that Balogun’s hypothetical transfer to Reims is not going to materialize as they cannot afford him, considering that their record acquisitions Junya Ito and Jens Cajuste cost 10 million euros each.

If Balogun keep firing on all cylinders, he will put himself in a strong position to push for a first team role at Arsenal next season.

The Hale End Academy graduate has played 31 senior games combined for Arsenal and Middlesbrough FC, where he spent the second half of last season, scoring five goals.

Born in New York City, Balogun is also eligible to represent the United States apart from England and Nigeria.

“Balogun has unique qualities as a striker – his speed and the way he holds the ball. He’s a real goal threat and he works tremendously hard,” Arteta said recently.

“He’s a very hungry boy. He wants to do everything and wants to practise more every single day. He will be pushing anybody in our first team to get his spot and that’s exactly what we want.

“He’s got the chance. Now it’s time for him to prove himself.”

Balogun started the first Premier League game for Arsenal last season against Brentford, which was the moment it seemed he had finally broken through into the Arsenal. However, he was unable to make another start and was eventually loaned out to Middlesborough.

The youngster gained valuable experience during his loan stint at Middlesborough.

Balogun played so well in the under-23 competitions that before the signing of his new Arsenal deal in the summer, there were a host of top clubs around Europe, including RB Leipzig, that signalled interest in securing his services, despite not making a first-team appearance.

Now with first-team football under his belt in the lower leagues, a spell in the Premier League where he plays regularly would certainly be great for his development.

The Gunners have been known for giving youth team products, such as Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock, a chance in the first team.

Now Balogun is emerging as talents among the next generation, and his manager believes they will get plenty of chances to show their quality.

Speaking to Arsenal’s website, Arteta said: “It is great, it is just a small step being a part of pre-season matches, but now the bigger step is trying to become a regular in the first team. That is a small step compared to the next step they have to take.

“That is the first thing they have to realise, the hard work is not done yet. The hard work is going to start right now, and the expectations start right now and if he has this mentality he has the potential, we believe in him and he will have the opportunities.”

He added: “He has raised the level of the academy to a point that it wasn’t any more for him so we had to look to create the space around the first team for him to be able to develop in the way that we want them to.”

Arteta believes Balogun is now mature to the point where he can’t play in the academy, adding that he had to create space for them in Arsenal’s first team.

The Spaniard added that the player has the hunger and he showed the desire to stay at Arsenal and fight to become one of the first-team regulars.

“I think he is the right age and he has space in the squad to do that and has the hunger and he showed the desire to stay at the football club and fight to become one of the first-team regulars.”