Tinubu-Shettima Ticket, Nigeria’s Most Viable Choice, Says Support Group

Udora Orizu in Abuja

As the 2023 presidential election campaign gathers monentum, a support group, the Tinubu for President Action Group (T4PAG), has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket as the only viable choice for Nigerians.

This is just as T4PAG has confirmed the appointment of Hon. Olajumoke Ogunyemi as its Coordinator for Lagos State.

Chairman and Convener of the T4PAG, Prince ‘Lanre Adegun, told newsmen after the inauguration of the Lagos State chapter executives, that the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/Senator Kashim Shettima ticket is the only marketable pair for the country, going by their individual track records.

According to him, if Nigerians indeed wish the country to come out of the woods, overcome insecurity, insurgency, poverty and marginalization, among other prevailing complications, the only choice to elect as president in the next elections is Asiwaju Tinubu.

“Nigeria has only one option if the country truly wishes to get out of the woods of insecurity, insurgency, poverty and marginalisation amongst other prevailing complications.

“There are three options on the table. Option one is Asiwaju, option two is Bola Tinubu, while option three is the present Jagaban Borgu”, he said.

He further noted that there is no compromise in T4PAG members’ choice of which presidential candidate to support, saying “the Tinubu-Shettima blend is the only marketable combination. They have the best achievements when they were governors.

“Tinubu has been an achiever, a bridge-builder, and political mentor all his life. A progressive politician who leads while other politicians follow. He has never lost an election. He is probably the only notable politician in Nigeria who has never crossed any political carpet”, Adegun added.

He, however, expressed the strong conviction that Tinubu will win with a landslide victory, appealing to the electorate to grab their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to exercise their franchise and make the informed choice of voting the APC candidate.

The T4PAG’s executive members present at the inauguration include Dr Aderonke Tomori, Secretary-General; OmoOba Tokunbo Adegun, Director, Planning and Strategy; Alh. Ahmed Alkali, Head, Mobilisation; Hon. Soji Onipede, Chief of Staff to the Chairman; Hon Yom Ofarn, Director, Membership; and Mrs Bimpe Lawal, SSA to the Chairman.