Thesaurus Bay Boosts Tourism with Omu Creek Tour on Oct. 1

Mary Nnah

The Lagos State government recently reinforced the potentials of water transportation with the tour of Omu Creek organised on Independence Day by Thesaurus Bay, a water transportation initiative and an arm of Thesaurus Gardens Limited.

Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Wasiu Eshilokun said that Nigeria has not tapped into the huge resources and revenue generation from waterways.

Eshilokun said Nigeria needs to explore the waterways, which is a safe means of transportation, for revenue and to create employment opportunities as more youths would be gainfully employed if the nation invest in this means of transportation.

The Deputy Speaker said this during the flag off of the Tour of Omu Creek, a new package by the Thesaurus Bay, a water transportation initiative, held on October 1st, noting that that Thesaurus Bay, an arm of Thesaurus Gardens Limited, would increase revenue generation in Lagos State.

Eshilokun added that the pressure on motorways in Lagos state would be shed off and give relief to traffic gridlock experienced by residents of the Ajah-Ibeju axis to link other parts of Lagos State.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Thesaurus Group Limited, Mr. Bolaji Olasode said his firm has embarked on the innovative idea of water transportation for sustainable growth and the development of infrastructures to enable Lagos residents to limit the stress and hours spent on gridlock before they get to their businesses and workplace.

He explained further that the initiative launched in conjunction with Lagos State Government is to maximise water transportation’s potential in Lagos state and tackle the gridlock experienced by Lagos residents, while also connecting Sangotedo axis to Falomo, CMS, Ikorodu, Apapa, Victoria Island with other parts of Lagos through waterways.

“We are here to celebrate public-private partnership on sustainable growth and development of infrastructure. We are partnering Lagos State on Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu T.H.E.M.E agenda.

“Last year, we said we would start water transportation and now we are introducing another package into it which we call the Tour of Omu Creek where people can see the wonder ambiance Lagos has from the Omu Creek to other parts of Lagos.

“We also have the conventional ferry movement from here to any part of Lagos. We have floated a project called ‘The tour of Omu Creek’ whereby people can commute on our Jetty opposite Crown estate to see the beautiful Creek of Omu and from there to Ilashe and Ekpe and other areas of Lagos State.

“We are also partnering BCIS Gardens Lekkki and other resorts, where we would make sure they can have a real-time experience of Lagos waterways and revel in its beauty.”