Parallex Bank Collaborates with UNILAG for Diamond Jubilee

In alignment with its core value of collaboration, Parallex Bank Limited, the most outstanding young Commercial Bank in Nigeria as awarded at the 2022 Marketing Edge Annual Summit and Award, has extended partnership to the University of Lagos in celebration of the institution’s 60th anniversary.

The year-long celebration, kicked off with a Jumat service at the university mosque last month and further made more beautiful and richer with a Parallex Bank sponsored cocktail event at the J. F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium of the University.

The Managing Director of Parallex Bank, and an alumnus of the University, Mr. Olufemi Bakre, posited that the institution is celebrating sixty years of significantly advancing humanity, transforming lives and building lasting legacies. Therefore, it is a privilege for a financial institution like Parallex to share in the celebration by extending a partnership to the premier institution.

In his speech, Bakre recognizes that Unilag and Parallex Bank share core values such as professionalism, innovation, excellence, customer-centricity, and collaboration. He continued that on such a significant day marking the institution’s diamond jubilee, it is only worthy that these shared values allow for a partnership.

In comparison, He had pointed out out that like Unilag, Parallex Bank is setting the standard for others to follow in the financial industry by redefining and redesigning banking to meet its customers’ contemporary needs and aspirations because the bank’s offered services are tailor-made and personalized to meet each customer’s needs. According to him, Parallex Bank is the bank that gives customers the freedom to express themselves and explore their limitlessness.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe affirmed that Parallex Bank has always lended it’s support to the institution, having been a significant part of some landmark events of the school, which had included a major sponsorship of the cocktail event of the 60th anniversary Diamond Jubilee celebration. He expressed excitement at a deeper relationship and collaboration between the bank and the university.