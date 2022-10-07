Kate Henshaw, Mr Macaroni Grace Gtext Homes’ Jasper City Launch 

Iyke Bede

Nollywood actor Kate Henshaw, and skit comic actor Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, partook in the allocation of lands to buyers at the recently held official launch of Jasper Smart City in Isheri North GRA.

Jasper City project is an initiative of Gtext Homes, a real estate company focused on providing affordable properties to various socioeconomic classes of persons. According to the MD/CEO, Gtext Homes, Stephen Akintayo, It is expected to have built between 100 to 300 homes with state-of-the-art living facilities within a span of five to seven years.

Meanwhile, it is currently allocating half of its over 50 plots at half price to interested clients seeking to purchase property away from some of the busier and overcrowded parts of Lagos.

“The idea behind Jasper City is because Lagos is running out of lands to allocate for residential purposes, for that reason we needed somewhere around Lagos of proximity, and for the core areas of Lagos, lands are running into the millions,” Akintayo said.

Excited about the initiative of Gtext Homes to provide affordable housing, Henshaw expressed confidence in the series of steps the company has adopted to reiterate its professional ethics.

“I have my real estate,” Henshaw noted. “So when an opportunity like this came up to work with them, I researched them as well. Being able to visit the site as a prospective property owner inspires confidence and trust in people who have invested here.”

Akintayo also expressed enthusiasm about partnering with both celebrities.

“As for Henshaw and Macaroni working with us: They are people of integrity and strong will. Kate has been in the industry for over 30 years while Mr Macaroni is a leading skit maker and global brand. For us as a credible global brand, we look for people who are also credible to represent the brand. We are excited to work with them,” he concluded.