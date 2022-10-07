  • Friday, 7th October, 2022

Kate Henshaw, Mr Macaroni Grace Gtext Homes’ Jasper City Launch 

Life & Style | 6 hours ago

Iyke Bede 

Nollywood actor Kate Henshaw, and skit comic actor Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, partook in the allocation of lands to buyers at the recently held official launch of Jasper Smart City in Isheri North GRA. 

Jasper City project is an initiative of Gtext Homes, a real estate company focused on providing affordable properties to various socioeconomic classes of persons. According to the MD/CEO, Gtext Homes, Stephen Akintayo, It is expected to have built between 100 to 300 homes with state-of-the-art living facilities within a span of five to seven years. 

Meanwhile, it is currently allocating half of its over 50 plots at half price to interested clients seeking to purchase property away from some of the busier and overcrowded parts of Lagos. 

“The idea behind Jasper City is because Lagos is running out of lands to allocate for residential purposes, for that reason we needed somewhere around Lagos of proximity, and for the core areas of Lagos, lands are running into the millions,” Akintayo said. 

Excited about the initiative of Gtext Homes to provide affordable housing, Henshaw expressed confidence in the series of steps the company has adopted to reiterate its professional ethics. 

“I have my real estate,” Henshaw noted. “So when an opportunity like this came up to work with them, I researched them as well. Being able to visit the site as a prospective property owner inspires confidence and trust in people who have invested here.”

Akintayo also expressed enthusiasm about partnering with both celebrities.

“As for Henshaw and Macaroni working with us: They are people of integrity and strong will. Kate has been in the industry for over 30 years while Mr Macaroni is a leading skit maker and global brand. For us as a credible global brand, we look for people who are also credible to represent the brand. We are excited to work with them,” he concluded. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.