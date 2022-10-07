Ideato Reps Seat: Ugochinyere Hails Court Ruling Quashing Suit Seeking his Disqualification

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate for Ideato North South federal constituency, House of Representatives seat, Ikenga Ugochinyere has hailed the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri for quashing suit filed by the APC to disqualify him from participating in the election.

The ruling Party had approached the Court to disqualify only Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere on the basis that his primary election was conducted in Owerri the state capital and not within the Federal constituency.

This suit singled out only Ugochinyere despite the fact that all forty PDP legislative election primaries in Imo State were held at the same time and same venue because of the security challenges in Imo State.

Justice M. A. Onyetenu in his judgment declared that the Suit was baseless and described the primary election that produced Ugochinyere as proper and in line with the Electoral Act.

Ikenga Ugochinyere hailed the Nigerian judiciary as truly the last hope of the common man and the bastion of the Nigerian democracy saying for the eight straight time he had obtained judicial victory in the race for the Federal House.

He also described the judgment as yet another resounding victory for democracy noting that with this hurdle out of the way, he was sure of a tsunami of votes.

Imo PDP Chieftains Chief Durukweaku and Chief ThankGod Okeke reacting to the Judgment, called on Ideato People to Vote for PDP and Ikenga.

They said that the judgment have reaffirmed the Peoples confidence that Ikenga if elected the Representative for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency have the capacity to effectively represent Ideato people and attract home sustainable infrastructure and other dividends of democracy.