Gombe Gov Praises Teachers’ Contributions to Societal Devt





Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has declared that his administration recognised the pivotal role of teachers and teaching profession in societal development and would, therefore, ensure their welfare and proper training.

The World Teachers Day is marked every October 5 around the world to express gratitude for the contributions of teachers in societal development.

While paying tribute to teachers in Gombe State and Nigeria at large for their immeasurable contributions and sacrifices to societal development, the governor reiterated that his administration would continue to take all measures to promote their wellbeing, development and empowerment.

He described teachers as pillars upon which children, as future leaders, draw their inspiration while growing up.

The governor described the theme of the 2022 World Teachers Day, “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers” as apt and timely considering the transformative and critical role they play in growing learners’ potentials.

He noted that though the job of educating, nurturing and molding children’s lives may be challenging, but teaching is still one of the most honourable jobs on earth.

Inuwa said that his administration has put in place requisite infrastructure and facilities, including modern materials in order to encourage performance and productivity at all levels.

“Since we declared a state of emergency, there have been various interventions.

“We have moved away from the state of total collapse we met in 2019 that prompted us to declare a state of emergency in the education sector to a state of great competitiveness.

“From an academic pass ratio in Secondary School Certificate of 26 per cent in 2019, Gombe State’s students have recorded an 87 per cent success rate in 2021,” Inuwa asserted.

He said his administration has strengthened partnership with relevant agencies and organisations in the effort to reposition the education sector and enhance teachers’ capacity for optimum performance.

He listed some of the achievements recorded by his administration in the education sector to include, “the construction and renovation of over 1200 classrooms in various schools across the state, upgrading of 5 Legacy Secondary Schools to mega schools that are capable of accommodating up to 15,000 students with special facilities, mopping up of over 400,000 out-of-school children through BESDA and the recruitment of 1000 teachers through the Teachers’ Service Commission to address the human resource gap in the education sector.”

He lauded the teachers for their relentless efforts in imparting knowledge and shaping the future of the pupils and students despite obvious challenges.

While rejoicing with the leadership of the Gombe State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the entire teachers in the state, Governor Inuwa also praised them for inculcating good values and wisdom as well as playing a very important role in every student’s life. He assured them of continued partnership towards the development of education in the state.