Four Corps Members to Repeat Service Year in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

No fewer than four outgoing members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2021, Batch C Stream 1, would repeat their service year in Bauchi State.

This is as 27 others would have their service year extended for at least three weeks for misconducts during their service year.

The State’s NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Namadi Abubakar, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Bauchi yesterday during the collection of discharge certificates by the corps members.

Abubakar said that the affected corps members were sanctioned for various offences such as abscondment, absenteeism and others during their service year.

The coordinator reiterated that the scheme has zero tolerance for truancy and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member, said that 27 others would have their service year extended for at least three weeks for misconducts during their service year.

According to him, out of the 1,151 corps members who passed out, five of them would be rewarded with the state award honour for their outstanding contribution that uplifted the living standard of their host communities through tangible Community Development Service (CDS) projects.

He further said that in line with the scheme’s mission of contributing to the development of the country, the scheme posted a high number of the corps medical personnel to the rural areas of Bauchi State, adding that the gesture had gone a long way in addressing the shortfall in personnel in the health sector.

Abubakar explained that the corps medical personnel, through the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), had assisted thousands of citizens in the rural communities across the state.

The state coordinator also said that in order to contribute to the educational development in the state, quite a number of corps members were posted to schools to contribute their own quota immensely through teaching.

“I will like to urge the outgoing corps members to continue to be good ambassadors of the scheme and also maximise the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship learnt during their service year,” he advised.