Europa: Uzoho Benched as Man Utd Steal Win at Omonia 

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, was an unused sub as Marcus Rashford inspired Manchester United to a 3-2 victory in a nervy Europa League clash at Omonia Nicosia last night.

Instead of Uzoho, Coach Neil Francis Lennon settled for Fabiano who did great job until United manager Erik Ten Hag introduced Rashford at the interval and he scored eight minutes later before setting up fellow sub Antony Martial to finish.

Interestingly, it was the Cypriot side that took a shock lead into half time through Karim Ansarifard.

Rashford made it 3-1 late on, before Nikolas Panayiotou pulled one back on an unexpectedly edgy night for United.

Elsewhere on the night, Arsenal put in another strong display to comfortably see off Bodo/Glimt 3-0 in the Europa League at the Emirates.

Striker Eddie Nketiah reacted to poke in the opener after Kieran Tierney’s powerful effort came back off the post.

Fabio Vieira crossed it in for Rob Holding to head in a second before the Portuguese made it 3-0 late on.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won four successive matches in all competitions and top their Europa League group, as well as leading the Premier League.

They looked like a team playing full of confidence despite Arteta making eight changes from the side that beat rivals Tottenham in the weekend’s north London derby.

RESULTS

Zurich 1-5 PSV

Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/G

Fenerbahce 2-0 Larnaca

Rennes 2-1 D’Kyiv

Helsinki 1-1 Ludogorets

Roma 1-2 Real Betis

Malmo 0-1 U’Berlin

Braga 1-2 U’st Gilloise

Sheriff 0-2 Sociedad

Omonia 2-3 Man Utd

S’Graz 0-0 Lazio

Midtjylland 2-2 Feyenoord

Freiburg 2-0 Nantes

Olympiacos 0-3 Qarabag

Zvezda 4-1 Ferencvaros

Monaco 3-1 Trabzonspor