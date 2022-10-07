  • Thursday, 6th October, 2022

EDO: FIX AIR CONDITIONERS AT STATE LIBRARY

Life & Style | 17 mins ago

The Edo State temporary library situated at the Federal Secretariat or Palm House in Benin City has seven air conditioners. Of that number, five of them recently packed up, making it very uncomfortable to use the library.

Officials say that they have communicated to the people responsible for fixing the Air conditioners but they are yet to receive a good response as of October 5, 2022.

The role of the library in nation-building, and indeed in the lives of young people cannot be over stressed – many of them who are affected by the ASUU strike often use the library as a location to continue their studies. If they have to do this under very stressed conditions the way the library is, it becomes a matter of double jeopardy.

Edo government please move fast.

Bob Etemiku,

CERLSI, Benin City

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.