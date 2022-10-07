EDO: FIX AIR CONDITIONERS AT STATE LIBRARY

The Edo State temporary library situated at the Federal Secretariat or Palm House in Benin City has seven air conditioners. Of that number, five of them recently packed up, making it very uncomfortable to use the library.

Officials say that they have communicated to the people responsible for fixing the Air conditioners but they are yet to receive a good response as of October 5, 2022.

The role of the library in nation-building, and indeed in the lives of young people cannot be over stressed – many of them who are affected by the ASUU strike often use the library as a location to continue their studies. If they have to do this under very stressed conditions the way the library is, it becomes a matter of double jeopardy.

Edo government please move fast.

Bob Etemiku,

CERLSI, Benin City