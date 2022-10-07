Breaking: Prof. Folasade Ogunsola Named First Female VC of Unllag

Drtails later…

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos has appointed Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The Professor of Microbiology at the College of Medicine, who emerged the first female Vice Chancellor of the 60-year-old institution, will succeed Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, whose five-year tenure will elapse next month.

Drtails later…