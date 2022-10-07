  • Friday, 7th October, 2022

Breaking: Oil Subsidy to End Next Year, Says Buhari

Breaking | 10 mins ago

Deji Elumoye, Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu, in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the discontinuation of the oil subsidy regime from next year.

He stated this while presenting the 2023 budget estimates to the joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja Wednesday.

He described the oil subsidy regime as grossly unsustainable in the current reality of low revenues occasioned by oil theft and insecurity.

He, however said safety net would be provided for the vulnerable members of the society to cushion the effects of the policy.

The President also stressed the need for the government to find new ways of generating revenues, he said additional measures of reducing cost of government would be implemented.

He also listed other alternative means of revenue generation, which he said would be explored.

*Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.