  • Friday, 7th October, 2022

Breaking: Appeal Court Orders ASUU to Resume Work Immediately 

Breaking | 14 seconds ago

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has ordered the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume work immediately.

The appellate court gave the order Friday while granting leave to ASUU to appeal the interlocutory injunction  of Justice Polycarp Hamman of the Abuja Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) on September 21, 2022, asking members of the union to resume work.

The court presided over by Justice Hamma Akawu Barka, warned that if ASUU fails to comply with the court order, it automatically loses the right to appeal against the ruling of the lower court.

It, however, struck out the application by ASUU for a stay of execution of the order of the Industrial Court, based on the motion by the applicant’s counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), for the withdrawal of the application.

Reading the lead ruling, the Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Hamma Akawu Barka, ordered ASUU to file its notice of appeal on the ruling of the lower court within seven days.

Details later.

