Arik Air Celebrates 8th Anniversary of Affinity Wings

Arik Air is celebrating the 8th anniversary of its frequent flyer program, Arik Affinity Wings with exciting discounts offered to loyal customers.

Registered and intending members of the program have the opportunity to travel more and pay less by taking advantage of the anniversary promotion.

Existing members can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on any flight booked between October 1 and October 31, 2022, while new members will be welcomed into the Affinity Wings family with a 15 per cent discount on flights booked within the same period.

To enjoy these amazing offers, customers must book their flights via affinitywings@arikair.com.

The Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, said: “Arik Air is proud to achieve this milestone with our highly esteemed customers. These offers are unique due to the timing, as we are using this promotion to celebrate our valued customers this season. It’s the month of Nigeria’s independence and also the 2022 customer service week. We cherish the patronage of our customers, and this is our own way of showing appreciation.”

The Arik Affinity Wings was launched in October 2014. There are currently over 150,000 members earning and spending miles on the platform.