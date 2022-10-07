  • Thursday, 6th October, 2022

Messi: Qatar 2022  Will Be My Last World Cup

Sport | 5 mins ago

Lionel Messi has insisted that  November’s World Cup in Qatar will “surely” be his last.

The 35-year-old Paris St-Germain forward has played at four World Cups with Argentina, scoring six goals and making five assists in 19 appearances.

He earned a runners-up medal in 2014, and after captaining his country to the Copa America title in 2021, the World Cup is the sole major trophy missing from Messi’s illustrious collection.

“It’s my last World Cup, surely,” he said.

Speaking to ESPN, Messi added: “I’m counting down the days to the World Cup. There is anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now, what is going to happen, and ultimately, how is it going to go?”

Messi made his international debut in 2005 and has gone on to make a total of 164 appearances for Argentina, scoring 90 goals.

In reaching his fifth World Cup, he will surpass the previous record for an Argentina player he jointly held with Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

Argentina are ranked third in the FIFA world rankings, and face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C at the World Cup, which starts on 20 November.

“In a World Cup, anything can happen. All the matches are very tough. The favourites don’t always end up winning,” Messi said.

“I don’t know if we’re the favourites, but Argentina is always a candidate because of its history. Now even more so because of the moment we’re in, but we are not the favourites. I think there are other teams that are above us.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.