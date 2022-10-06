Video: Tinubu Returns from London

The presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, returned to Nigeria from London, Thursday evening.

He was received at the airport by APC chieftains, including the Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu left the country on September 24 spending 12 days in London before returning to Nigeria.

THISDAY had reported that Tinubu would be returning from London Thursday.



