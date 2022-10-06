THE NEED FOR SAFETY IN PUBLIC PLACES

Multiple attacks on the country in the last couple of years have ensured that the country has drawn the unwanted distinction of being one of the most terrorized countries on earth. And what exactly it is that terrorism does? The Nigerian experience has been especially telling.

Terrorism has turned communities upside down, tearing families apart limb by limb until nothing has remained. For the men and communities who have survived, terrorism has ensured that life as they knew it has been eroded irreparably. Expectedly, the cost on Nigeria has been almost incalculable.

It is not just the quality of life in the country that has suffered. Nigeria`s GDP has continued to take terrible hits. Hunger has soared in the country as conflicts have interrupted agricultural activities in rural areas causing food prices to soar, thus driving food insecurity. The education of many children has been interrupted to leave them at critical crossroads so early in life. In all these, the frustrations of the everyday Nigerian have been compounded by the unmistakable feeling that the government does not take its responsibilities seriously and is stuffed and staffed with people who would rather be elsewhere but stay put in public offices in Nigeria because the perks of such offices are inordinately alluring in Nigeria.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, insecurity has burned its way to the front burner. There is a consensus on the fact that without adequate security free and fair elections which form the bedrock of any thriving democracy will be nigh impossible.

With the campaigns having been declared open, it is expected that in the next few months, Nigerians would have to congregate in large numbers in public places to hear what loquacious politicians will say to them.

Given the precarious situation of the country at the moment, while Nigerians must endeavor to sift through the oft outrageous and outlandish promises of crafty politicians with a fine-tooth comb to separate the wheat from the chaff, Nigerians would also do well to be conscious of their safety while in those public places.

Kene Obiezu, keneobiezu@gmail.com