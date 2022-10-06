SportBusiness + Brands Magazine, Sport Impact Africa Conference Announce Partnership

Leading Sports Business publication, SportBusiness + Brands Magazine has partnered the upcoming Sport Impact Africa Conference, slated for November 2022.

It is the first partnership for SportBusiness + Brands Magazine, also available online, sportbusinessbrand.com, which offers businesses visibility at highly influential and well attended events.

Publisher, SportBusiness + Brands Magazine, Ojeikere Glover Aikhoje said: “We are proud to partner SportImpact Africa to boost the business of Sports in Africa.

“It is an opportunity to unlock the potentials of sports business in Nigeria and Africa. Live events are a mainstay of the sports business industry and an opportunity for networking.”

Sport Media Consultant and Convener of Sport Impact Africa, Ayodeji Omotoyinbo, expressed satisfaction with the partnership.

“SportBusiness + Brands has shown commitment to the sucess of this maiden edition. We are proud of this partnership,” he stated.

Sport Impact Africa spans two days and brings together thought leaders in the sports industry to explore the various commercial opportunities in the sports business value chain, discuss the power of sports as a tool for youth development initiatives and showcase the huge potential of the African market for sports retail business.

It will feature conferences, seminars and media masterclasses, facilitated by the best hands in the industry.

The Conference runs from November 3, through November 4, 2022.