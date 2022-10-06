Quintuplets: Mother, Babies Deserve Special Care, Says Abia APC Guber Candidate

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has called for a special care for the mother of quintuplets and her babies, Oluomachi Nwojo, a 24-year-old final year student of Forestry and Environmental Management at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU).

He made the call yesterday when he visited the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia where the five babies were born 24 hours earlier, saying he came to rejoice with the new mother and her family.

Nwojo was delivered of the five babies via cesarean section last Tuesday. The multiple births were three baby girls and two boys.

Emenike, who was represented by the Director-General of his governorship campaign council, Chief Uche Ogboso, congratulated the parents of the quintuplets on the safe delivery of the “bountiful gifts from God.”

He presented gifts of cash, baby formula, beverages and diapers for the care of the young mother and her babies, adding that multiple birth is a rare occurrence which demands holistic prenatal and postnatal care.

The governorship hopeful said the mother and her five babies needed to be assisted so that “the precious gift from God will not bring sorrow” to the family of the quintuplet.

Oru, whose daughter gave birth to the quintuplet, thanked the APC governorship hopeful for coming to the aid of his family even when Emenike didn’t know them, adding that his family was enamoured by his show of love.

Speaking with journalists, the Public Relations Officer of FMC in Umuahia, Mr. Darlington Madubuko, said the birth of the quintuplets at the medical institution is the first in recent history.

He said the medical facility was familiar with delivery of twins and triplets until last year when quadruples were born and now quintuplets.

The FMC spokesman said the young mother was given expert attention by consultants all through her pregnancy and the delivery of the five babies.