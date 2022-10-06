  • Thursday, 6th October, 2022

One Dies, Six Injured in Ondo Road Accident

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

Fidelis David in Akure

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ondo State Command, yesterday disclosed that one person died and six others sustained various degrees of injuries in a road crash in Akure, the state capital.

The accident, THISADY gathered, happened around 4a.m. yesterday near the 32 Artillery Brigade Army barracks in Akure.

The state Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ezekiel SonAllah, in a statement said the accident involved a Toyota Sienna marked RBC 412 CU and a commercial truck marked MUS 932 XX, noting that the accident was caused by over-speeding.

He explained that: “The dead person was a male. The injured victims were taken to the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, by soldiers before our arrival, while the corpse was taken to UNIMED by FRSC officials. Meanwhile, officers of the Fanibi Police Station have taken the vehicles to their office and the obstruction was cleared by FRSC officials.”

The FRSC commander, however, called on drivers and the public to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey, and also ensure that they obey traffic rules and regulations.

