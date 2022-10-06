  • Thursday, 6th October, 2022

Fallen Tanker Causes Panic in Awka as Content Spills

Nigeria | 12 mins ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A tanker conveying kernel oil fell at the popular Aroma Junction yesterday and spilled its content on the ever busy junction.

Sources said that there was panic immediately the tanker fell, as many people ran away to avoid an explosion.

A source said: “We all ran away because there have been cases of explosion after a tanker fell. We all stood afar and watched as the tanker spilled its content on the main road.”

But the Chief Fire Officer of Anambra State, Mr. Martin Agbili, who confirmed the incident, said that there was no need to panic, as the content of the tanker was not petroleum product.

Agbili said: “The public should not panic much because it is not a petrol tanker, rather it is kernel oil.

“At about 15.10 hours (03:10p.m.), Anambra State Fire Service, Awka, Nigeria received a distress call of a fallen tanker containing palm kernel oil at Aroma, Awka.

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and firefighters to the accident scene. So far, we are still working at the scene to prevent it from going into flame.”

Meanwhile, there was heavy traffic at Aroma junction as a result of the accident. Most vehicles coming from Enugu had to divert to the flyover bridge.

