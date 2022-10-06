  • Thursday, 6th October, 2022

Dubai Hosts Kate Henshaw, Nedu

Life & Style | 17 seconds ago

By Vanessa Obioha

Dubai, like always has opened its doors to another set of African celebrities. This time the most visited destination will be hosting the delectable Nolywood actress, Inspirational Speaker and politician, Kate Henshaw; and Nedu Wazobia, the entertainer, known for his skits and massive online following. The duo will be in Dubai for a week and will be taken on a lifechanging tour of Dubai.

Dubai’s Department of Economy, and Tourism (DET) has also invited key media figures from across Africa to experience Dubai, alongside the two African celebrities. Media were drawn from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, South Africa and Uganda. The aim of this is to showcase the reality of the Kate and Nedu experience and open a window on Dubai’s offerings to the whole of Africa, through the eyes of Africans.

“My last experience in Dubai was unforgettable,” gushed Henshaw. “Every time I’m here I learn new things about myself and what I’m capable of doing. The last time I went skydiving. I am so thrilled to be back here for another amazing Dubai experience.”

For Nedu Wazobia “Dubai is one place I look forward to visiting every time! Like a kid that is so anxious to unwrap a box of gifts at Christmas, you never know what to expect. But you can be rest assured that the experience will be a thrilling one. On this trip, I look forward to another mind-blowing experience. I’m sure activities in the water parks will make me reminisce on my childhood. I can’t wait to bask in yet another amazing Dubai experience.”

