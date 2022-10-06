2023: Group Urges Rivers Youths to Shun Electoral Violence

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Rivers State youths have been urged to shun electoral violence and other vices during the 2023 general election across the state.

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Rivers All Stars for Sim (RASS), made the appeal to the youths yesterday during a briefing with journalists in Port Harcourt.

The group advised the youths of the state to desist from activities dangerous to their lives, especially in consolidation for the incoming youth inclusive government of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Siminalaye Fubara.

RASS said it has officially launched the Youth Against Electoral Violence Project, which would cut across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The Convener and Director-General of the group, Muma Gee, an Afrocentric musician, who spoke on the project, advised youths in the state to channel their energy to building a better life and society.

Gee disclosed that the group comprises super stars, celebrities and professionals of the creative industry in Rivers State and in the diaspora, adding that RASS has resorted to harnessing talents across the state.

She stressed on the need to re-orientate and re-conscientise the minds of the Nigerian youths to shun all forms of electoral violence in the state and country in the forthcoming election.

The convener also appealed to the media for partnership to disseminate information to every nook and cranny of the society to sensitise the youths on the dangers of engaging in electoral violence.

Gee declared: “I urge the youths of Rivers State to desist from all forms of social vices, drug abuse and substance consumption that may deteriorate their mental health. Rather, they should channel their energy to building a better life and future.

“The Rivers All Stars for Sim has resorted to simultaneously harness talents across the state during the orientation and reorientation process in a bid to encourage the youths through creativity to improve lives as a way of empowerment, by keeping the youths busy and hopeful.”