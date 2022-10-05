Teachers Warned Against Inflicting Psychological Punishment on Students​

Oluchi Chibuzor

Experts in the Montessori child development perspective have warned teachers against inflicting psychological punishment on children in their formative stage.

They said psychological punishment on children happens when teachers use words instead of physical punishment to make them learn or as a disciplinary measure.

Speaking at a training programme for public and private school teachers on ‘Child Development: A Montessori Perspective’, the Director, Montessori Study Centre, Noyenum Emafo, called on teachers to embrace numerous opportunities they provide for those interested in acquiring relevant certification in early child development.

She noted that having seen the need to train teachers to be able to impart knowledge in those formative years, the study centre decided to invite educators from underserved communities.

According to the trainer from the Association Montessori Internationale, Cheryl Ferreira, there are four development stages in children’s lives: six, six to 12, 12 to 18 and 18 to 24.

She noted that the first stage was important for children, marking the point where they absorb social habits.

“At this age for young children, it is not about enforcing. It is about being a model. It is about showing how we want our children to live the kind of life that we want our children to live,” Ferreira pointed out. “So, because teachers are not allowed to spank kids, there is a tendency for them to use words to inflict psychological punishment on the children, and this has an impact on their learning development.”

