  • Wednesday, 5th October, 2022

Teacher’s Day: Kwara Declares Wednesday Work-Free

Nigeria | 20 mins ago

 Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has declared today a work free day to allow all the teachers in the state to celebrate the Teachers Day.

A statement that was issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education And Human Capital Development, Mrs. Mary Kemi Adeosun, however applauded Governor AbdulRaman AbdulRasaq for the tremendous achievements scored in improving the standard of living of teachers in public secondary schools in the state.

 She, therefore, advised teachers across the state to reciprocate the kind gesture by being diligent in discharging their duties. 

